Apex, NC Author Publishes Study of the Bible
April 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIsaiah: A Bible Commentary, a new book by Charles R. Sabo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
God's Holy Spirit had caused Charles R. Sabo to immerse himself into daily biblical studies. In 2013, he found himself called to further his education in order to acquire accepted status as a theologian among various social groups. In 2015, he acquired his Bachelors of Science in Religion, while taking online classes with Liberty University of Lynchburg, Virginia. Realizing that the Holy Spirit had gifted him with the spiritual gifts of knowledge and teaching, he continued his education online with Liberty University Baptist Theological Seminary from 2015-2018 and acquired his Masters of Divinity in Biblical Studies.
About the Author
Charles R. Sabo has felt the Lord pulling him to write this Bible commentary on the Book of Isaiah. Because of the eschatological complexities of the Book of Isaiah, many scholars stumble in interpreting Isaiah's intent for his writings, as well as the intent of God, while utilizing Isaiah as His mouthpiece to Israel and the Gentile nations. Charles R. Sabo has studied eschatology for over a decade and has found clarity in what the Holy Spirit is telling God's people throughout the Old and New Testament. After a detailed study of this Bible commentary, you will be assured to know that this is the most accurate interpretation of the Book of Isaiah in existence.
Isaiah: A Bible Commentary is a 624-page hardcover with a retail price of $143.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0090-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
