Miller Place, NY Authors Publish Fantasy Novel
April 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Sword of the Apocalypse, a new book by Phillip Giarraputo & Phillip L. Giarraputo III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Sword of the Apocalypse is a unique twist on the end of the world, with a fantasy component, including the sword and the quest to retrieve it, all leading up to the final battle of good versus evil.
About the Authors
Phillip Giarraputo is a computer programmer but has always loved and read many sci-fi/fantasy books. He is also an avid video gamer and loves to play computer games and console video games.
Phillip's son Phillip III is also an avid video game enthusiast and helped write the book, including many of the battle scenes.
The Sword of the Apocalypse is a 348-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5986-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
