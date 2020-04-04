Four Essential COVID-19 Resources for Parents

Centers for Disease Control-This is the national go-to resource on the pandemic. Look to the CDC especially for information about symptoms in children, what to do if you have a sick child at home and how to help children stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Pennsylvania Department of Health-The state of Pennsylvania Health Department provides updated statistics of COVID-19 by county, general guidance on stay at home orders, school closures, travel and business restrictions as well as specific health information such as how to get tested. https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx

National Association of School Psychologists—This excellent resource offers parents advice on how they can be positive role models and offer their kids reassurance. There are also age-appropriate recommendations for discussing COVID-19 and a list of symptoms of anxiety in children of different ages. https://www.nasponline.org/resources-and-publications/resources-and-podcasts/school-climate-safety-and-crisis/health-crisis-resources/helping-children-cope-with-changes-resulting-from-covid-19

National Parent Teacher Association-If you're looking for more in-depth information, the national PTA has compiled a list of go-to websites covering social and emotional support, learning at home and healthy habits. https://www.pta.org/home/family-resources/coronavirus-information

× Email Patient Safety Authority

It's a brave new world for parents. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust them into new routines and responsibilities, including teacher, principal and work-at-home employee. Worry about loved ones, uncertainty about careers and an overwhelming amount of communication about what to do and what not to do is adding to already high stress levels."There's an onslaught of information and it's changing rapidly, making it difficult to know where to turn for facts and guidance." says Regina Hoffman, executive director of the Patient Safety Authority. "Having a few go-to resources on how to keep your family healthy, safe and resilient during this pandemic can help parents cope better."According to the PSA, parents in Pennsylvania can look to four resources for information that can ease their uncertainty.The Patient Safety Authority's mission is to improve the quality of healthcare in Pennsylvania by collecting and analyzing patient safety information, developing solutions to patient safety issues, and sharing this information through education and collaboration. Its vision is safe healthcare for all patients. Established under the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (MCARE) Act of 2002, the PSA, an independent state agency, collects and analyzes patient safety data to improve safety outcomes and help prevent patient harm.# # # # # # #