Four Essential COVID-19 Resources for Parents
April 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsIt's a brave new world for parents. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrust them into new routines and responsibilities, including teacher, principal and work-at-home employee. Worry about loved ones, uncertainty about careers and an overwhelming amount of communication about what to do and what not to do is adding to already high stress levels.
"There's an onslaught of information and it's changing rapidly, making it difficult to know where to turn for facts and guidance." says Regina Hoffman, executive director of the Patient Safety Authority. "Having a few go-to resources on how to keep your family healthy, safe and resilient during this pandemic can help parents cope better."
According to the PSA, parents in Pennsylvania can look to four resources for information that can ease their uncertainty.
About the Patient Safety Authority
The Patient Safety Authority's mission is to improve the quality of healthcare in Pennsylvania by collecting and analyzing patient safety information, developing solutions to patient safety issues, and sharing this information through education and collaboration. Its vision is safe healthcare for all patients. Established under the Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error (MCARE) Act of 2002, the PSA, an independent state agency, collects and analyzes patient safety data to improve safety outcomes and help prevent patient harm.
