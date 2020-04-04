Fast-Growing Online Lender Borro Provides No Credit Loans To Consumers Impacted By Recent Economic Turmoil
April 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsApril 4, 2020 - Borro, a Luxury Asset Capital® brand, is proud to offer no credit loans that do not require any financial or credit rating history. Instead, Borro offers consumers the most flexible and convenient no credit loan options, including both standard and line of credit loans, by using their luxury assets as collateral. Borro's team of accredited experts and financing specialists tailor loans to meet business and personal financial deadlines, making Borro a trusted lender to over 15,000 clients, providing over $450 million in loans since 2008.
What are no credit loans? During uncertain financial times, consumers need access to capital, even if they have no credit history or credit rating, or bad ones. Borro's no credit loans are a reliable, fast, and easy way to access cash with no credit check, credit history, or financial disclosures. Instead, consumers and businesses can get a loan by using luxury assets they already own including luxury & classic cars, luxury watches, fine jewelry & diamonds, gold & precious metals, designer handbag & accessories, premier auction house collateral, luxury real estate, and guaranteed sports & entertainment contracts. Many don't realize that owning these assets can make the most flexible, convenient and immediate funding options available at moments when cash needs are unexpected and urgent.
Who can get a no credit loan? No credit loans are an alternate financial option that is typically available to large companies, but Borro has made this funding option available to anyone with just a single luxury asset or with a collection of luxury assets. Any consumer with a luxury asset is eligible for a no credit loan without requiring any income checks, financial requirements, or credit history disclosures. The capital can be used for any personal or business reasons with cash available in as little as 24 hours. For those awaiting Federal or State government Coronavirus-related financial assistance, a no credit loan is an easy and convenient way to maintain liquidity until that funding arrives.
What are the criteria to get a no credit loan? Borro's no credit loans are based on the value of the asset the individual has. Assets Borro accepts as collateral include luxury & classic cars, luxury watches, fine jewelry & diamonds, gold & precious metals, designer handbag & accessories, premier auction house collateral, luxury real estate, and sports & entertainment contracts. No credit loans help people manage situations where obtaining cash quickly and easily is necessary.
Who is Borro? Borro, a Luxury Asset Capital brand, is the leader in confidential loans that use the borrower's luxury assets as collateral. We are a timely alternative to traditional loans that are often either too slow, invasive & burdensome or, in some cases, unavailable. We unlock the equity in a wide range of luxury assets that are high in value but low in liquidity and execute transactions from thousands to millions of dollars in as little as one business day.
We were established to provide capital to individuals at critical moments because we can be trusted to move quickly and confidentially to meet individual and business financial deadlines. We have been a lender to over 15,000 clients, providing over $450 million in loans since our founding in 2008. Borro's industry-standard-setting levels of transparency, convenience, and service are making Borro the leader in trusted, alternative loan solutions.
For more information, please visit: www.borro.com/no-credit
