Covid-19 does not infect IT Jobs - Hiring continues according to Janco
April 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT– Janco Associates, Inc. (Janco) www.e-janco.com, Over 27,900 new IT jobs were created in the first quarter of 2020 even with the Covid-19 shutdown. After reviewing the data and conducting a number of conference calls, Janco has reduced its forecast for overall IT job market growth to just over 95,000 for 2020 from the 100,000 plus at the beginning of March.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "IT Pros are in a position to take advantage of the 'work at home' approach during the Covid-19 shutdown. Also, many companies are directing IT functions to facilitate the support of non-IT professionals with new and enhanced internet-driven applications for telecommuters." He added, "The demand for contractor help in this effort is high as well. All of this has put IT professionals in positions that make their jobs safer from elimination if the shutdown continues for an extended period."
Janulaitis said, "There has been a noticeable pick-up in development activities across the board with remote development and team management as the base infrastructure. Software companies are advancing new releases without being encumbered with the 'overhead' and inefficiencies associated with the traditional office development environment. Developers are now focused on solutions and getting new releases of applications implemented quickly. That approach could be the spark that drives a wave of growth of IT jobs over the two or three quarters."
The CEO added, "…In a series of conference calls with C-Level executives, Janco noticed that some key positions at the senior and middle management levels were put on hold because of concerns on how to add members to the IT management teams with the limitations of person to person contact and travel that most companies have instituted."
The total IT job market is now over 3.67 million positions in the US. The number of telecommunications positions continues to erode as more of the functions are impacted by AI. A recent press release by Corner Bowl Software, describes how AI and automation of monitoring and management of telecommunication no longer requires a large staff. The focus of its current release is on the management of telecommuting workers.
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs. The firm publishes a series of IT and business Infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, IT Job Descriptions, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
