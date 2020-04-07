New York, NY Artist & Author Publishes Memoir
April 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPracticing for Love: A Memoir, a new book by Nina Kennedy, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Young Nina Kennedy was a child prodigy, a musical genius. Growing up in a segregated black community, she was forced to speak slang or "Ebonics" during the day to protect herself from bullying. At night, she would return home to speak the King's English with her college professor parents, both esteemed classical pianists who felt their careers had been hampered by American racism. As a result, they were determined that their daughter would have the success that they never could.
Practicing for Love: A Memoir reveals Nina's work and recognition as a child prodigy from her first complete piano recital at age nine, to her debut as piano soloist with the Nashville Symphony before an audience of over 4,000 at age thirteen. She goes on to perform in concert and with orchestras throughout the country, and is accepted for study at the Curtis Institute of Music, and later at the Juilliard School.
This book contains honest details about Nina's romantic relationships, and sheds light on the impacts of sexism and racism on her career. Written in the #MeToo era, Practicing for Love also exposes the inappropriate liberties taken by orchestral conductors, concert agents and impresarios, and recording executives - victimizing both females and males of all races.
About the Author
Nina Kennedy is a world-renowned concert pianist, orchestral conductor, award-winning filmmaker, and spoken-word performing artist. She has received worldwide acclaim for her work as a screenwriter and "actress" at several international film festivals. She is also the host of her own cable television talk show, The Noshing with Nina Show. Kennedy holds a master's degree from The Juilliard School, and was the recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Solo Recitalist Fellowship. She lives in Manhattan with her partner and their Russian Blue Tuxedo cat, Mittens Rachmaninoff.
Practicing for Love: A Memoir is a 410-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0505-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
