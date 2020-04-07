Power Admin Announces Updates to PA Server Monitor
April 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsOlathe, Kan. – Specializing in simple server monitoring solutions for businesses of all sizes, Power Admin is excited to share that its PA Server Monitor software application has been updated with several new changes. These changes were released as a result of feedback and requests from the company's customers and clients.
By making the requested changes, it further underscores Power Admin's commitment and dedication to its customers and clients. The company listens to their needs to help develop new solutions that are flexible with new features to constantly expand the capabilities of its server monitoring software applications, including PA Server Monitor.
The latest release of PA Server Monitor is version 8.1. The newly updated software application includes several customer-requested features, including:
In addition, Power Admin's PA Server Monitor and other server monitoring solutions are easy to install, configure, and use. Businesses do not need to know specific scripting languages to use the company's software applications.
The company offers a FREE 30-day trial to its server monitoring software applications. The trial includes the full version of the application so potential customers and clients can take advantage of all the features available. During the trial period, Power Admin offers online access to its FAQs and Support Forum, as well as direct support options.
The company listens to preliminary feedback during testing of its products and implements recommendations quite often to constantly improve its server monitoring solutions.
For further information about PA Server Monitor and other available software monitoring solutions from Power Admin, or to start a free 30-day trial, please feel free to visit its official website at www.poweradmin.com or contact a representative by phone at 1-800-401-2239 today!
About Power Admin
Power Admin has been developing and building professional-grade system monitoring software applications and solutions for many years. The company's products are used by many Fortune 500 Companies, as well as government agencies, schools, colleges, and universities, as well as businesses of all sizes all around the world.
The company's objective is to deliver products with simple and easy to use solutions that can make monitoring servers less stressful for businesses. Each product is tested extensively and updated regularly, in part to changes requested by its customers and clients.
