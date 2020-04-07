Huntsville, TX Author Publishes Short Story Collection
April 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Coming Back?, a new book by Victoria Hudson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the three-part You Coming Back?, Victoria Hudson undertakes several endeavors, each one unique. The combination of fiction and non-fiction will take you from Aliens arriving on earth to short stories of her twenty plus years in security then closing with over four thousand names of victims of some of the most horrendous crimes in America.
Starting as a science fiction story and later evolving into short stories of her personal accounts in security, Hudson's book ends with those who worked to save lives, ensuring the reader does not forget the risk behind the job.
About the Author
Victoria Hudson served in the Navy for three years, over twenty years in security and was a care giver for fifteen plus years in the Home Health Care industry. She currently resides in Huntsville, Texas with her five cats.
You Coming Back? is a 416-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0809-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
