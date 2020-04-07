Cheektowaga, NY Author Publishes Parent's Immigrant Story
April 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJohn: An Immigrant True Story, a new book by Edward Lukaszek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Immigrants face many challenges when they finally arrive to the United States. This book follows John from Russian-occupied Poland to New York where he opened a tavern that was to serve many colorful characters. This book is dedicated to the author's seven-year old grandchild so she may learn about and appreciate her great-grandparents and so that the world at large can learn how the many struggles endured by immigrant results in striving for peace and freedom for all.
About the Author
Edward Lukaszek is an eighty-three year old son of immigrants John and Julia Lukaszek. He is a former army veteran, teacher, police officer, and recent lab technician and officer of Biotrax Food and Environmental testing lab. He would often tell his children and grandchild about the true stories of his parents' lives, their friends, neighbors, and the historical events during their lifetime. John was a remarkable man who overcame many obstacles to become successful. However, as he wrote the story of his father, he discovered that Julia was a most remarkable person as well. This is a true story of two very special people that Lukaszek is proud to call "Mom" and "Dad" and the very special people of a very special neighborhood.
John: An Immigrant True Story is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0798-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
