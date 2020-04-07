Sadik Fitness Announces Spring 2020 "Beyond the Physique" Fitness Challenge Winners
April 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsWoodbridge, Virginia – Specializing in health and fitness programs, total body challenges, and meal plans, Sadik Fitness is pleased to announce the winners of its Spring 2020 "Beyond the Physique" Fitness Challenge: Yonny Ramirez and Isaac Cloward.
Both contestants enrolled in the six-week Spring 2020 Challenge that followed a structured, progressive follow-along fitness workout program with a customized meal plan that began on February 2, 2020 and ended on March 8, 2020. The winners were announced on March 15, 2020.
The winners were chosen by a panel of judges who deliberated on which contestants had undergone the most significant, impressive overall transformation in body composition from the start of the "Beyond the Physique" Fitness Challenge and the end of the six-week period.
Both Yonny Ramirez and Isaac Cloward will split the $10,000 cash prize money. They also won a trip to New York to train personally with Sadik Hadzovic. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trip will be scheduled at a later date once it is safe to travel again.
According to Sadik Fitness founder, Sadik Hadzovic, "After careful deliberation and reviewing the before and after videos contestants submitted in the specified poses showing front, back, and both sides, the panel of judges determined Yonny and Isaac had achieved the most impressive transformations."
The Spring 2020 "Beyond the Physique" Fitness Challenge was Round 1 of the opportunities people will have this year to get fit and reach their fitness goals. Round 2 of the Sadik Fitness body transformation challenge is now open for registration and will run from March 30, 2020 through May 9, 2020.
There is another $10,000 cash prize up for grabs by the top two contestants, age 18 and older that show the best transformations. Winners will be announced on May 16, 2020. Given the current concerns and "stay-at-home" restrictions due to the coronavirus, Sadik Fitness is including their new Home Workout Program with the $100 registration fee that also includes:
For further information about the Spring 2020 "Beyond the Physique" Fitness Challenge Round 2, or to register to participate and potentially win a share of the $10,000 cash prize, please feel free to visit the official website of Sadik Fitness at www.sadikfitness.com or contact a representative by phone at (571) 285-4845 today!
About Sadik Fitness
Sadik Fitness was founded and is operated by Sadik Hadzovic, a world-class trainer and four-time World Championship bodybuilder. Sadik started the "Beyond the Physique" Fitness Challenge to provide a way to help people have access to the information, tools, and support they need while gaining confidence and motivation to reach their fitness goals.
In addition to their "Beyond the Physique" Fitness Challenge, Sadik Fitness provides access to health and fitness podcasts, blog posts, recipes, eBooks, and other workout programs.
Contact Information
(571) 285-4845
