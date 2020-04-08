New Braunfels, TX Author Publishes Novel
April 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSeek, to Extol The Truth, a new book by T. Hurley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seek, to Extol The Truth is a culmination of five-plus years of a recurring dream the author has had. It will reveal hidden truths within the work that will shine on life and death, and what happens in between and beyond.
Seek, to Extol The Truth is a 332-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0218-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
