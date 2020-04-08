Holly, MI Author Publishes Christian Poetry
April 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInspired by Gina, a new book by Regina Marie Blaylock, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Inspired by Gina is a collection of fifty poems that will encourage readers to look more deeply at their lives and their relationship with God.
Organized topically into nine sections, the poems focus on elements of the Christian life. Author Regina Marie Blaylock highlights her own spiritual journey with an emphasis on faith, renewed hope, courage, and love. She also finds inspiration in the triumph of others. A volunteer trip to help survivors of the Katrina hurricane sparked her poems on the family of God and places where "familiar people and places hug your heart and soul." She beautifully expresses the sentiment that even those who lost everything are never without a home.
Read these inspirational words on God's love, and you'll find yourself Inspired by Gina.
About the Author
Regina Marie Blaylock is the mother of two beautiful children. She has a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in early childhood education. She is a special education teacher for babies, serves in the children's ministry at her church, and holds a Bible study in her home. An athlete, she walks marathons in memory of her father and eldest brother, who both passed away from cancer.
Inspired by Gina is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4990-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
