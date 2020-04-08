Hemet, CA Author Publishes Memoir
April 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTo Las Vegas and Back in Eleven Years, Ten Hours, and Fifteen Minutes, a new book by Donna Beason, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Living in the Sin City from the 1960s to the 1970s, Donna Beason shows how this affected her family, marriage, and work life. Beason wanted to share these traumas and difficulties she shared with her family with others. From the Mafia, to celebrity meetings, to affairs, living in Las Vegas proves to be anything but boring.
About the Author
Donna Beason is currently retired and is involved with many charities in her community, such as the American Association of the University of Women. She is also helping the Assistant League Association. Beason enjoys her weekly Bridge games.
To Las Vegas and Back in Eleven Years, Ten Hours, and Fifteen Minutes is a 138-page hardback with a retail price of $37.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0250-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
