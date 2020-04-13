Living Portugal Property Announces Portfolio Marketing Agreement with REIP Capital Ltd
April 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsComporta, Alentejo, Portugal – Specializing in real estate sales throughout Portugal that are located in some of the most spectacular areas, Living Portugal Property is excited to announce the company has entered into an agreement with REIP Capital Ltd from Cyprus to market their entire real estate portfolio. The new agreement will expand Living Portugal Property's marketing to more potential clients in more countries worldwide.
Prior to the agreement, Living Portugal Property was marketing to clients in over one hundred countries. With the new marketing agreement, they will now be able to offer more frequent listings for potential clients in these countries and others.
In addition, the new marketing agreement now frees up owners Ronald Wayne and Carla Borges Lopes to focus on client services and sales while being more prominent in the international arena.
According to Ronald Wayne, "Signing this agreement will allow Living Portugal Property to focus on what we are best at-searching and locating the ideal properties for our clients and carrying out the necessary due diligence to make sure of an easy and professional transaction."
Carla Borges Lopes shared, "Working with REIP Capital Ltd will allow our team to spend more time with our sellers and buyers, as we will not have to worry about marketing our portfolio anymore. This will increase the scope of our service by being able to spend more time on location-suitable properties and expanding our portfolio, which will give our buyers a wider choice."
For further information about Living Portugal Property and their current portfolio of real estate properties for sale in Portugal, or for assistance selling property in Portugal, please feel free to visit their official website at www.livingportugalproperty.com or contact a representative by phone at +351 92 777 1776 today!
About Living Portugal Property
Living Portugal Property is a real estate company that provides real estate services for buyers and sellers throughout Portugal. The real estate company primarily focuses on second and holiday homes located in the most spectacular areas of Portugal, including the Alentejo Coast in Comporta, Melides, and Lisbon.
Among their featured properties are beach houses, sea view villas, country estates, village homes, cabanas, apartments, hotels, tourism projects, vineyards, farms, and plots of land to build the ideal house in Portugal. In addition, they can assist potential buyers and sellers with real estate services anywhere in Portugal.
Contact Information
