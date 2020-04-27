Living Portugal Property Announces Purchase of 10-Hectare Estate Near Comporta
April 27, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsComporta, Portugal – Living Portugal Property, a Portugal-based real estate agency, today announced it has purchased its first real estate asset, a 10-hectare estate in the town of Grândola, Setubal, south of Comporta.
The sprawling property is located in a prestigious area known for its beautiful estates. It features a small cork grove and views of meadows and surrounding pine forests. The current listing price is €600,000.
"Living Portugal Property is excited about its first estate purchase," said Ronald Wayne, CEO of Living Property Portugal. "The estate is stunning, with a small cork forest and open grounds for further plantations. Buyers have so many options to fulfill their vision. And we've done our due diligence as Portugal luxury real estate agents, including securing all the necessary documents for resale." Wayne added.
Property details:
The property is one of the most affordable investment opportunities in the area and sits on a beautiful parcel of land. Prospective buyers have the option of renovating the existing house on the property or building a new home up to 1,500 square feet.
The estate is in a prime location for a small boutique hotel and tourism development, with a buildable area of 4,000 square meters. The property is also suitable for a small farm with a family home of up to 500 square meters and an outbuilding for livestock up to 500 square meters.
"The demand for buildable estates is high right now," said Wayne. "This property is a bargain-priced below the average asking price. It's a great opportunity for investors and home-buyers alike," he added.
Interested prospective buyers should contact The Portugal luxury real estate agents at Living Portugal Property as soon as possible, as the property is expected to sell quickly. Visit https://www.livingportugalproperty.com to learn more.
About Living Property Portugal
Living Portugal Property is a real estate agency specializing in residential and commercial real estate in Comporta, Melides, Lisbon, and other locations throughout Portugal. Our expert real estate agents understand the Portuguese real estate market inside and out. We provide concierge-level service to our clients, and we help connect buyers with qualified attorneys, lenders, and currency specialists.
Visit https://www.livingportugalproperty.com/ to learn more about us and to view our current listings, or call + 351 92 777 1776.
Contact Information
Ronald Wayne
Living Portugal Property
351 927771776
Contact Us
Ronald Wayne
Living Portugal Property
351 927771776
Contact Us