Sun City West, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
April 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsApril 8, 2020 - Sugar: The Lucky Puppy, a new book by Dr. Floyd Boschee and illustrated by Dr. Bruce M. Whitehead, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being abandoned on the side of a road, poor Sugar the puppy is left all alone. That is until Susan discovers her, taking Sugar to her new home! Sugar loves her new home and couldn't be any happier. That is, until she escapes the yard through the fence. While out on her adventure from home, Sugar catches her leg in a trap, causing irreversible damage. This children's story shows the empathy and support that a pet, who is handicapped, can provide.
About the Author
Dr. Floyd Boschee, Professor Emeritus of the University of South Dakota, has authored and coauthored 15 books in education. He received his bachelor's degree from Valley City State University, his master's degree from the University of North Dakota, and his doctorate degree from the University of Montana.
About the Illustrator
Dr. Bruce M. Whitehead is a National Distinguished Principal, National Milken Educator, and recipient of the John F. Kennedy Center Awards for Arts Education. He received his bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees from the University of Montana. Whitehead is also known for his bronze sculptures and his Montana Bound series.
Sugar: The Lucky Puppy is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0211-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
