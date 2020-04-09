Escondido, CA Author Publishes Poetry
April 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSh** Muthafu*** Gott Damn, a new book by Wendy Sexton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"There's a woman in the face of the moon, who dedicated her life to ensure our radiance would never die."
Sh** Muthafu*** Gott Damn is for any and everyone who has gone through many trials and tribulations in their life. We must always remember that no matter where we come from or how bad our situation is, it's all going to be okay in the long run.
About the Author
Wendy Sexton has always loved the ocean, people, and laughter. If ever her soul is troubled, she laughs and thanks God that it's all going to be okay. Wendy currently lives in Westlake, California.
Sh** Muthafu*** Gott Damn is a 74-page hardback with a retail price of $29.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0294-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us