Apex Recovery and Dr. Matthew Bruhin PhD Announce Addiction Treatment Services Open 24/7 amidst CORONA VIRUS - 19

With the world experiencing what is one of the worst, if not the worst, financial, social, psychological and political crisis of our time, millions of people are becoming increasingly isolated, feeling hopeless and depressed and turning to drugs and alcohol to get through these unprecedented times. The U.S. Government has ordered the majority of all cities, counties, and states to "shelter in place." People are out of work, unable to pay their bills, unable to get out of their houses, feed their families and children are mandated to remain home from school without any projected date of when to return. Those individuals in recovery and or seeking recovery have found 12 – Step Meetings such as AA, NA and SMART RECOVERY closed or suspended, treatment centers doors have shut and the majority of hospitals don't have enough beds to treat individuals suffering from COVID-19 much less spare hospital beds for those patients seeking drug and alcohol treatment.The healthcare system is being strained, and those with addiction face dire consequences. COVID-19 is taxing all areas of our healthcare system, including treatment and recovery services. Necessary coronavirus containment measures, like physical distancing and closures of public spaces, are making it harder for people with substance use disorders to seek help, keep up their treatment regimen, or access social supports. Groups such as AA or SMART Recovery have been shown to increase members' ability to cope with risky social contexts and negative emotions, reduce impulsivity, enhance well-being, among other positive effects. While they're often coupled with individual therapy, medications, and other interventions, many people do rely solely on groups. With in-person gatherings canceled, millions of Americans in recovery are now without a crucial lifeline.Dr. Matthew Bruhin, CEO & President of Apex Recovery announced the continual offering of inpatient detoxification, residential, partial hospitalization and outpatient service availability during this time of significant need. Apex's detoxification and residential facilities are open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week and all partial hospitalization programs, as well as intensive outpatient groups and sessions, are being held without any change to our standard schedules. "At Apex, we offer no-cost confidential assessments to anyone in need. As essential healthcare professionals, Apex's staff will remain on-site and open for business, taking all-new, clinically appropriate admissions for those seeking treatment for substance abuse, addiction, alcoholism, and co-occurring disorders."Dr. Matthew Bruhin founded Apex Recovery and Rehabilitation in 2013. Dr. Bruhin and his professional team have treated thousands of clients in San Diego and nationwide. "Our services are confidential and are provided in a very secluded comfortable setting. Our goal is to provide the highest quality Integrative Addiction Treatment by Design. We are able to accomplish this by meeting clients and families exactly where they're at in the process of addiction and treatment.