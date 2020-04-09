Virginia Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
April 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsInfatuation, a new book by Nannette Elizabeth Riegel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Infatuation is the true-life story as told by the author from her heart and life experiences. Lies, deceits, sexual fantasies and encounters, despair, adultery, abortions, and infatuations are just some of what you will experience as she grows up right before your very eyes. Losing the love of her life because she did not know how to love with her heart. Married to a man that she no longer wants and does not know how to get out of the situation. Causing such heartache for everyone she touches. How will she make an amends to everyone she has hurt, including herself?
She was saved as a child, and entered the devil's world. Now starting to come back to what she knew, that being God. It is not a pretty life. This story has caused so much pain for so many lives of the people she touched with her deceitful escapades.
Living in darkness as they call it when you are a Christian. Nannette has lost her way and is trying to recover from her darkness. Rediscovering the ability to love with all her heart, and be loved by the love of her life whether it be right or wrong. She hopes to find forgiveness and healing for her heart with all the help of God's love and forgiving way.
God remains steadfast and will wait for you to find your way back to Him. God wants you to choose the right path, but you have to have the willpower to overcome the devil's work. It is so hard to do that when there are so many obstacles, enticements, and temptations the devil puts in your path. Nannette did get caught up in the devil's black web and destructive path that she became lost. She forgot where God was and what He did for us by sending His only Son to die on that cross for us.
About the Author
Nannette Elizabeth Riegel is a 53-year-old housewife and mother to four children. Nannette is also a licenced practical nurse. She has been married for 30 years and lives in the Shenandoah Valley. Nannette's job as a nurse is very rewarding and satisfying to her, as she takes care of the disabled. After joining the Navy following high school, is where her true story begins.
Infatuation is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0996-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
