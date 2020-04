Launch Marketing Delivers COVID-19 B2B Marketing Toolkit

Rapidly evaluate and update foundational marketing elements such as buyer personas and performance measurement processes

Strengthen digital marketing efforts to address shifts in prospect and customer engagement behavior

Support development and growth opportunities, including communication, education and thought leadership

× Email Launch Marketing

Launch Marketing, provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology companies, has published a COVID-19 marketing toolkit for B2B companies seeking to adjust their marketing strategies and campaigns amidst the coronavirus pandemic.Founder and CEO Christa Kleinhans Tuttle shared, "As COVID-19 continues to impact the health and lives of people around the world, the Launch team and I want to emphasize that we are here to help. As stress and concern has accumulated for companies facing this unprecedented event, we sought to develop a compilation of marketing resources and tools that can assist in guiding communication and marketing strategies throughout the disruption."Highlights of the B2B Crisis Marketing Toolkit include guidance for organizations on how to:To access a B2B Crisis Marketing Toolkit, download here . If your company needs immediate marketing strategizing and assistance, please contact the Launch Marketing team today.Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turn-key services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, content creation and more. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their business. Since 2001, they have helped 150+ clients successfully launch their company, dive into new markets, introduce new products, and generate more qualified leads. Recognized as a Best Places to Work company by Austin Business Journal for three years, more information can be found at launch-marketing.com.