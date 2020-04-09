Launch Marketing Delivers COVID-19 B2B Marketing Toolkit
April 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2020 – Launch Marketing, provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology companies, has published a COVID-19 marketing toolkit for B2B companies seeking to adjust their marketing strategies and campaigns amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Founder and CEO Christa Kleinhans Tuttle shared, "As COVID-19 continues to impact the health and lives of people around the world, the Launch team and I want to emphasize that we are here to help. As stress and concern has accumulated for companies facing this unprecedented event, we sought to develop a compilation of marketing resources and tools that can assist in guiding communication and marketing strategies throughout the disruption."
Highlights of the B2B Crisis Marketing Toolkit include guidance for organizations on how to:
To access a B2B Crisis Marketing Toolkit, download here. If your company needs immediate marketing strategizing and assistance, please contact the Launch Marketing team today.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turn-key services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, content creation and more. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their business. Since 2001, they have helped 150+ clients successfully launch their company, dive into new markets, introduce new products, and generate more qualified leads. Recognized as a Best Places to Work company by Austin Business Journal for three years, more information can be found at launch-marketing.com.
