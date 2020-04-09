Artificial intelligence scores impact of Covid-19 on any North American business
April 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSan Diego, CA: Covid is hitting businesses in unexpected ways. A new artificial intelligence is here to help. It's called the Covid B2B Impact Score. It evaluates the impact of Covid on business customers similar to how FICO scores evaluate credit risk. The system developed by LeadCrunch is free at https://leadcrunch.com/COVID.
"Our intent is to give business leaders actionable insights about how to find and keep customers during the pandemic," says LeadCrunch's co-founder and CEO Olin Hyde.
The Covid Impact Score looks at how the pandemic affects business-to-business relationships. It draws upon more than 20 billion data points collected by LeadCrunch as part of their commercial artificial intelligence for B2B marketing. Users just put in a website address or a list of websites and the system returns a score. "Just like FICO scores your credit risk, this scores the business risk from the pandemic," says Chief Scientist Steve Biafore who worked at FICO prior to joining LeadCrunch. "We designed it so that you know why you are getting a score so you can do something about it."
To illustrate how it works, you can see how business selling to companies listed on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) are being impacted. "The Covid Impact Scores show that smaller businesses will need to move faster to find new markets and manage risk while bigger enterprises will need to be smarter about who they target," explains Hyde, "We released this free tool to help B2B marketers for any size company make more informed decisions during this difficult time."
All you need is the website address of the company you want to score. You can also upload a list of website addresses like your customers, prospects, channel partners, or vendors. The tool will evaluate each company on eight different Covid-19 risk factors, like remote worker viability. LeadCrunch plans to continuously add new dimensions until the pandemic is over.
"Our data science team came up with the idea and we turned it into a product in less than a week," said Olin. "We're all worried about both the health and economic impacts of Covid. We're all in this together. This is a way we can help." LeadCrunch is the third fastest growing private company in California, according to the most recent Inc. 5000 list.
Contact Information
