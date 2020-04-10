Illinois Doctor & Author Publishes Book on the Human Mind
April 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow Mind Works, a new book by Dr. Parag Chandarana, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The purpose of the book is to describe and discuss various problems and their solutions in an easy and understandable language. Besides professionals, lay readers whose attention spans have shortened because of the technology and social media will benefit from the book. The author is highly educated and experienced in various ways. Dr. Chandarana has published other books as well.
The author, Dr. Parag Chandarana, wrote How Mind Works with broad knowledge about the problems that people face, solutions for those problems and ultimately how to live in a truly spiritual way of being. The problems those individuals, their family members and loved ones face with their emotional, social and interpersonal problems all have been addressed with the understandable diagrams. The author has covered almost every aspect of life from A to Z.
How Mind Works is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-7913-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
