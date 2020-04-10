Libby, MT Author Publishes Murder Mystery Novel
April 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Messenger: Book One of the Unofficial Case Files, a new book by Lizzy-Mae Corbell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Messenger: Book One of the Unofficial Case Files is the beginning to a new series of murder mysteries.
Rodney Klocke, detective and man of few words, doubts his newest partner, Detective Haiden, has what it takes to last in the business. Together they track a serial killer and discover that the crazed man's target may soon be Detective Haiden herself. Klocke and Haiden must each use a "secret weapon" as the mystery deepens and the murderer's rampage continues. In the midst of great evil, will hope and friendship survive the power of fear?
About the Author
Lizzy-Mae Corbell describes herself as a book/game/artist/nerd/geek with an unhealthy obsession with The Dresden Files by Jim Butcher. She is also fan of Stephen King, Robert Jordan, Brandon Sanderson, and Cassandra Clare. When gaming she enjoys mostly Zelda and Final Fantasy, with a dash of Metroid and a spoonful of Tomb Raider thrown in for extra flavor.
Corbell has enjoyed competing in music and poetry in the past and currently lives in Montana with her parents.
The Messenger: Book One of the Unofficial Case Files is a 258 -page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6008-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
