Marietta, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCam and the Big Mean Duck, a new book by Kathleen Rouse, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Feeding the ducks always puts Cam in a good mood. But what happens when she meets a big mean duck who steals all the food?
About the Author
Kathleen lives in Atlanta, GA. Her favorite time of the day is story time with her daughter, Cameron. She is proud to call herself a working mother with a writing problem. Kathleen and her family also enjoy the outdoors biking, running and playing.
Cam and the Big Mean Duck is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8609-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/.
