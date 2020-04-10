Marietta, GA Author Publishes Children's Book

April 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News
Cam and the Big Mean Duck, a new book by Kathleen Rouse, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

Feeding the ducks always puts Cam in a good mood. But what happens when she meets a big mean duck who steals all the food?

Parent tips:
  • Enjoy counting ducks, trees and other animals in the book with your child.
  • Encourage your child to consider what they would do if they met a big mean duck.
  • Ask your child what kind of food he or she would use to feed the ducks.

    • About the Author
    Kathleen lives in Atlanta, GA. Her favorite time of the day is story time with her daughter, Cameron. She is proud to call herself a working mother with a writing problem. Kathleen and her family also enjoy the outdoors biking, running and playing.

    Cam and the Big Mean Duck is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8609-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/.

    Share Article