Lauren Fisher Joins Rejuvia

Rejuvia today announces their collaboration with Crossfit & Wellness Influencer Lauren Fisher (​@LaurenFisher​) who plans to incorporate CBD into her highly active lifestyle and the proper recovery she requires. With a collection of wellness products that calm and soothe, Rejuvia TM looks toward educating how restful sleep and hemp-based skin recovery can work alongside physical activity. You can view the collection at ​https://rejuviamedical.com/shop/​.

Having built a health and fitness community of 1.1m followers, Lauren's influence reaches those who aspire to pursue both physically and mentally healthy lives. Paired with her @GrowthStrong brand, Lauren is adopting a CBD regimen to assist with her own quality of sleep, physical recovery, and discomfort associated with training.

