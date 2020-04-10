Lauren Fisher Joins Rejuvia
April 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsRejuvia today announces their collaboration with Crossfit & Wellness Influencer Lauren Fisher (@LaurenFisher) who plans to incorporate CBD into her highly active lifestyle and the proper recovery she requires. With a collection of wellness products that calm and soothe, Rejuvia TM looks toward educating how restful sleep and hemp-based skin recovery can work alongside physical activity. You can view the collection at https://rejuviamedical.com/shop/.
Having built a health and fitness community of 1.1m followers, Lauren's influence reaches those who aspire to pursue both physically and mentally healthy lives. Paired with her @GrowthStrong brand, Lauren is adopting a CBD regimen to assist with her own quality of sleep, physical recovery, and discomfort associated with training.
