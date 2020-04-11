Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Second Relationship Book
April 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Keep a Woman Happy, a new book by Bret A. McClanahan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why should the Kardashians have all the fun? We should all strive to live like Kourtney and her sisters.
Both a prequel and a sequel to his best seller ranked previously published book, How to Make a Woman Happy, Bret A. McClanahan adds more random adventures in How to Keep a Woman Happy.
Range Rovers, HUMMERS, Exotic Dancers, Lesbians, Music Videos, Mexican wedding, HOOTERS, Twin Peaks, an astute confidant, a subscription to the Wall Street Journal and so much more… How do you KEEP a woman happy? Bret knows how- and Minami encouraged him to write this book to show others how to keep women happy.
About the Author
Bret A. McClanahan is a 1987 graduate of The Colorado College with a BA in Fine Arts. Bret gets up before 5 AM every day and puts in a full day… always. He lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
How to Keep a Woman Happy is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0522-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
