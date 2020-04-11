Pelham, NH Author Publishes Poetry
April 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn and Out of the Darkness, a new book by Kathleen Koch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Kathleen Koch's collection, In and Out of the Darkness, shares poems ranging from the author's teenage years through adulthood. Her words touch upon concepts of depression, addiction, love, friendship, and family. Koch illustrates the depths of darkness, but also highlights that though we are in the darkness at times, we can find our way into a positive light, as the author herself has done. An inspirational collection, In and Out of the Darkness inspires readers to always believe in themselves and the special power within them. These poems will have a unique meaning to different people, in each their own special way.
About the Author
Kathleen Koch is an adolescent psychiatric registered nurse, a mother of three boys, and a wife of twenty-four years. She loves being a nurse and helping adolescents develop new skills to help them move forward in their lives in hopes of bringing them out of the darkness. Her journey to publish a book started in high school when she began writing poems to put her feelings on paper and thereby stepping out of her own darkness. As she got older, Koch started wanting to share the poems with those who may have some darkness of their own. In and Out of the Darkness is the result.
In and Out of the Darkness is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0403-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
