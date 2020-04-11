Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Play
April 11, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsParty Hearty: It's a Love Story, a new book by Bessie B. Elmore, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Carmen and James are a one-of-a-kind couple. They love each other dearly but break his commitment by exchanging numbers with a woman named Shanese, Carmen decides to get him back by setting up a date with Daryl.
Written as a play, Party Hearty: It's a Love Story follows the trials of Carmen and James' relationship. From a backhanded play by Carmen on Shanese at a hair salon to an uneasy party, to the climax of James and Daryl facing off for Carmen, will love come out on top?
Party Hearty: It's a Love Story is a 50 -page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4349-3169-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
