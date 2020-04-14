Boca Raton, FL Author Publishes Book on Religion
April 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Bible for the 3rd Millennium: A New Mode of Living for the Next 1,000 Years, a new book by Bruce M. Beaverson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A unique and fascinating analysis of religion meant for anyone searching for a deeper understanding of his or her own belief system."
"A powerhouse of logic and clarity in a field cluttered with obfuscation and controversy."
"A truly remarkable book. The depth of the author's research and the wisdom of his insights are astonishing. The presentation of disputations with religious scholars is a treasure. Dr. Beaverson's rational analysis of prayer and miracles is fascinating, as is his proposal of a new set of Ten Commandments. Universities and book clubs alike will find a wealth of material for study and discussion. A Bible for the 3rd Millennium is highly recommended, whether one proclaims blind religious faith or outright atheism, and certainly for anyone in between those two polar extremes."
- Shlomo Ben Leib, rabbi and theologian
A Bible for the 3rd Millennium: A New Mode of Living for the Next 1,000 Years is a 510-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8534-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
