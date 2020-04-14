Haverford, PA Authors Publish Collection of Poems
April 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWords of Love is a collection of Christian and inspirational poems composed by two sisters.
About the Author
Sally Wheat Porter is a watercolor painter and Ellen Wheat Rich has been a kindergarten teacher for forty years. Together, they have composed Christian music and written a play entitled "The Silver Dress." They have held concerts of their music in Charlottesville, Virginia and Naples, Florida.
Words of Love is a 114-page hardback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-16442-6795-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
