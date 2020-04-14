San Jose, CA Company Publishes Book on Homosexuality & Christianity
April 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHOMO WARFARE, a new book by Anonymous, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
HOMO WARFARE is pro-gay, pro-women, pro-God and Profane. Profane - Just like the World we live in.
HOMO WARFARE aligns with the debate that is going on at this very moment in our Political World concerning Women, Gays & Christianity.
HOMO WARFARE is a must read for Believers and Non-Believers.
Christians must decide if they are Love-Christians or Hate-Christians.
HOMO WARFARE is a 202-page paperback, Appendix included, with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0767-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
