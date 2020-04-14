Gunnison, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
April 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoor Lil Kinsey, a new book by Jo Ann Stone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poor Lil Kinsey, a small dog who is bullied by others, shows the pain and hurt that comes with bullying. From bears and eagles, Kinsey knows what it is like to be scared and alone. But with the kindness of other dogs, who also protect her, Kinsey learns how lucky she is to have others who love and care for her.
About the Author
Jo Ann Stone has three children, nine grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She and her grandchildren enjoy making up stories and drawing pictures to illustrate these stories.
Poor Lil Kinsey is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-6453-0143-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us