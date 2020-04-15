West Yellowstone, MT Author Publishes Romance Novel
April 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Knot, a new book by Mary F. Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Jason Stewart is woken up one night by intense pain, he knows something just isn't right. Throughout his life, Jason has experienced visions and the pain that accompanies them. This night he listens to the warning and heads out to find what's wrong. Never in his wildest dreams did he expect to find an Angel.
Angelique "Angel" Jamison has grown up on the ranch, and the ranch life is in her blood. But when there's a knock on the door, never did she expect to find that the person on the other side would change her life so much.
About the Author
Mary F. Williams was born in Morgantown, West Virginia. She began writing stories at the age of seven and she hasn't stopped. She first worked at a guest ranch at West Yellowstone, Montana, where she met her husband. Now working as an assistant manager at a hotel, Williams continues to write.
Love Knot is a 358-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4886-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
