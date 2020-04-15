Brunswick Hills, OH Author Publishes Ode to Mothers & Daughters
April 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDear Daughter, a new book by Megan Sawyer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dear Daughter is a cute little collection of notes from a loving mother to her daughter. Mothers and daughters have a unique and special bond. This book is a gentle reminder that it's the little things in life that are most important. Enjoy Dear Daughter with your mother or daughter.
About the Author
Megan Sawyer is a mother of three and stepmother of two. Her family means everything to her and, as a big family, they sure stay busy. She is currently a stay-at-home mother, but she used to teach kindergarten. Megan enjoys reading, scrapbooking, going to country concerts, working out, and hanging out with family and friends.
Dear Daughter is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6241-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
