Battle Creek, MI Author Publishes Memoir
April 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSoft, a new book by John Wesley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
One man's journey to and through adulthood, Soft details the life experiences of author John Wesley. Celebrating the good times and not shying away from the bad, Soft is a reminder that there is always hope, no matter what trials you face.
Soft is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8517-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
