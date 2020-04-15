Bloomington, IL Author Publishes Workbook on Conflict Management
April 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWe Got This - Student Appreciation Techniques for Handling Conflict, a new book by Linda M. Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We Got This is both a workbook and a student portfolio that can be used along with classroom communication arts lesson plans, or separately. It is designed for convenience of teacher instruction. Its goal for readers is threefold: how to begin again, when to follow and when to lead, and weighing options for success.
About the Author
Linda M. Davis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Harris Stowe College in St. Louis, Missouri, and a master of education degree from National-Louis University in Evanston, Illinois. She served as a chairperson for St. Louis Accelerated Schools and co-authored Creating a Literacy-Centered Classroom. In 2012 she published Conflict Mediation: Student Appreciation Techniques for Handling Conflict, a workbook/portfolio for students in grades 3 through 5.
We Got This is a 58 -page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5808-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
