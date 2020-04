Dover, DE Author Publishes Spiritual Book

One Tree, Many Branches, a new book by Dr. Elijah Mickel, CRT, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.One Tree, Many Branches shares spirituality as expressed in perfect loving. It provides a spiritual perspective for the reader to unite the physical with the spiritual. It is a continuation of Two Plants, One Flower: Presents and Problems: Choosing Perfect Love. When two imperfect believers connect, they can develop perfect loving. The contents of this book provide a model for believers to unite.Our spirits have the desire to communicate. It is through this effort that they can accomplish all they desire.About the AuthorDr. Elijah Mickel, CRT, earned a Master of Adult Education, Supervision and Administration from the University of the District of Columbia and a DSW from Howard University School of Social Work. He earned an MSW from Howard University and a BSW in social welfare rehabilitation from Federal City College. He is also a parent, grandparent, brother, uncle, cousin, educator, lecturer, and volunteer.Dr. Mickel has written extensively in the area of African-Centered Reality Therapy and Choice Theory. He has also published the books Africa-Centered Reality Therapy (2005) and Two Plants, One Flower (2015). He has two books of poetry, one coauthored titled Forty-eight to Eighty-four (2016) and Many Branches of Perfect Loving: A Poetic Perspective (2017). In addition, he has written in the subject areas of education, addiction, social work history, spirituality, violence, trauma, and quality management.One Tree, Many Branches is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9420-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com