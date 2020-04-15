Bloomington, IL Author Publishes Children's Education Book
April 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCaring (Workbook for Grade 4 Students), a new book by Linda M. Davis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Caring is a workbook/portfolio that reminds us of the strengths of the children entrusted in our care as parents, teachers, and counselors of fourth graders. It relates some of life's encounters that students at this level might face. The poems and stories include preferential ways for handling topics that are often part of their daily lives. The book focuses on being positive as an alternative way to address that which might possibly be mishandled.
About the Author
Linda M. Davis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Harris Stowe College in St. Louis, Missouri, and a master of education degree from National-Louis University in Evanston, Illinois. She served as a chairperson for St. Louis Accelerated Schools and co-authored Creating a Literacy-Centered Classroom. In 2012 she published Conflict Mediation: Student Appreciation Techniques for Handling Conflict, a workbook/portfolio for students in grades 3 through 5.
Caring is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5805-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us