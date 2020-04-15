Celestial Buddies Preps for a Very Special Earth Day 2020
April 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAre you ready for Earth Day? While the world has hit pause for the last couple of months, Celestial Buddies believes that society is poised to appreciate Mother Earth more than ever. The timing might be just right for Earth Day on April 22nd.
"We think that the Earth Day of 2020 may be the most significant Earth Day ever," Jon Silbert, VP Sales of Celestial Buddies, explains, "The social distancing and stay-at-home protocols have given us all moments of reflection and gratitude for some of the simple things that we may have taken for granted - things like a safe and beautiful environment and gathering together in celebration."
Celestial Buddies has taken particular steps in anticipation of Earth Day this year by offering limited time specials through its webstore (www.celestialbuddies.com). The company highlights its two Earth plush planets, Little Earth, the famous space traveler that is currently aboard the International Space Station, and Our Precious Planet, a larger (9" diameter) detailed version of Earth designed to help start a conversation about the climate and all of the ways mankind impacts the environment. With the purchase of one of these plush, Celestial Buddies offers 40% off on its limited-edition Our Planet, Our Responsibility T-Shirt (child and adult sizes). Use code EARTHDAY at checkout to get the savings.
The stylish and fun T-Shirts celebrate the home planet and introduce some easy things earthlings can do to help preserve it. Moreover, the company was careful to utilize natural and eco-friendly manufacturing methods. These environmentally friendly Tees are specially printed by Ink Forest, a Certified Green company that uses sustainable, vegan, non-polluting water-based inks that last through lots and lots of washings.
Since the founding of Earth Day in 1970, the world gains more environmental awareness each year. It's consistent with the Celestial Buddies mission to both enlighten and delight with a reinforcement of eco-conscious actions. "As an educational toy company, we want to provide a way for all generations to have a healthy discussion about the world we live in," Silbert explained.
About Celestial Buddies: The Celestial Buddies collection now includes 15 different plush educational toys, including a Black Hole bag that carries all of the Buddies, plus its new environmental-message Celestial Buddies T-shirt. Through both careful selection of fabrics and decisions regarding size, shape and features, the company designs each Buddy to stay true to its unique variations in order to create an artistic interpretation of each celestial body. The products are sold around the world online as well as in museums, gift shops, science centers, planetariums, and specialty stores in North America, Europe and Australia. For more information, visit www.celestialbuddies.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Celestial Buddies
203-292-6280
Contact Us
