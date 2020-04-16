Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Relationship Book
April 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHurt People Highway is a practical guide to identifying unhealthy elements in relationships and how to avoid them.
"Noreen McClendon's new book Hurt People Highway shines a powerful light on pain with a unique view of post-incarceration relationships. A must read for anyone contemplating a new relationship or living inside one riddled with challenge." - Van Jones
About the Author
Noreen McClendon is a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native. She attended Clark College (Clark Atlanta University), is certified through UCLA's Engineering and Construction Management program, is a graduate of USC's Minority Program in Real Estate, and works as Executive Director of Concerned Citizens of South Central Los Angeles.
From the Author:
"This book is dedicated to Yahweh, who directed every word and everyone that has ever experienced hurt in a relationship. It is further dedicated to the many people that have taught me about relationships along the way including the men of the Francisco Homes and the women of the California Institution for Women. Most of all, it is dedicated to my family that I love so much."
Hurt People Highway is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0232-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
