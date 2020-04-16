Westerville, Ohio Author Publishes Horror Mystery Novel
April 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Haunting of the Beauregard Hotel, a new book by Haley Golaszewski, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Twenty-one year-old Charlotte Beauregard is home from college for the summer to work the front desk at the old hotel her father recently purchased. Suddenly, employees begin quitting, citing strange sights and sounds on the premises. Charlotte and her father struggle to keep the business afloat.
When her father departs on a business trip, leaving Charlotte to run the hotel alone, two new guests arrive. Together, they search the recesses of the mysterious hotel. Soon, a new realm is opened to Charlotte. Her courage and resolve are put to the test, while she discovers unexpected love along the way.
Filled with suspense, humor, and memorable characters, The Haunting of the Beauregard Hotel will entertain fans of mysteries, horror, and romance alike.
About the Author
Haley Golaszewski is a preschool teacher and an avid writer and fan of horror stories. When not working or writing, you can probably find her playing with her dog, Roscoe, or out grabbing a cup of coffee before curling up to watch a good movie or read a book. She wrote The Haunting of the Beauregard Hotel to give readers a memorable story about an independent woman who shows strength without sacrificing her femininity.
The Haunting of the Beauregard Hotel is a 152 -page paperback with a retail price of $14.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8639-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
