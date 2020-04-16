Firm Addresses COVID-19 Marketing Challenges for Cloud and SaaS Technology Companies
April 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2020 – B2B technology marketing firm Launch Marketing published a free B2B Crisis Marketing Toolkit this week to support cloud technology and SaaS organizations as they navigate the many marketing challenges wrought by COVID-19.
Founder and CEO Christa Kleinhans Tuttle added, "Cloud and SaaS technology companies, like so many others, have been hard hit by the pandemic. Even with the few organizations who have experienced surges in demand, tough marketing challenges have arisen. We want to do our part by applying our firm's deep expertise in this space to help all affected organizations maintain momentum and emerge from the crisis in the best possible business position."
The firm's principals noted the diverse challenges these cloud technology and SaaS organizations face:
Cloud and SaaS technology marketers and leaders can access the B2B Crisis Marketing Toolkit here. If in need of immediate marketing strategy and execution support, contact the Launch Marketing team at any time.
About Launch Marketing
Launch Marketing is an Austin-based, B2B marketing firm that provides turn-key services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation, content creation and more. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their business. Since 2001, they have helped 150+ clients successfully launch their company, dive into new markets, introduce new products, and generate more qualified leads. Recognized as a Best Places to Work company by Austin Business Journal for three years, more information can be found at launch-marketing.com.
Contact Information
Christa Tuttle
Launch Marketing
Contact Us
Christa Tuttle
Launch Marketing
Contact Us