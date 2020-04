Firm Addresses COVID-19 Marketing Challenges for Cloud and SaaS Technology Companies

Answering buyers' increased hesitancy or delays in committing funds to new or expanded products, services, and solutions</li>



Rapidly pivoting planned campaigns to reflect new needs and sudden shifts in buyer priorities

Scaling digital marketing efforts to address new elements of target audience engagement behavior and distribution models

Adjusting messaging to reflect the appropriate balance of commerce and compassion

B2B technology marketing firm Launch Marketing published a free B2B Crisis Marketing Toolkit this week to support cloud technology and SaaS organizations as they navigate the many marketing challenges wrought by COVID-19.Founder and CEO Christa Kleinhans Tuttle added, "Cloud and SaaS technology companies, like so many others, have been hard hit by the pandemic. Even with the few organizations who have experienced surges in demand, tough marketing challenges have arisen. We want to do our part by applying our firm's deep expertise in this space to help all affected organizations maintain momentum and emerge from the crisis in the best possible business position."The firm's principals noted the diverse challenges these cloud technology and SaaS organizations face:Cloud and SaaS technology marketers and leaders can access the B2B Crisis Marketing Toolkit here. If in need of immediate marketing strategy and execution support, contact the Launch Marketing team at any time.