Cleveland Heights, OH Authors Publish History Book on the Solovetsky Islands
April 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSecrets of the Solovetsky Labyrinths: Who? Why? When?, a new book by Vladmir Tolkachev and Mikhail Tolkachev, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Looking back on the "golden" days of yearly trips to the Solovki, Vladmir and Mikhail Tolkachev have expressed their nostalgia for these amazing places of the White Sea Region in this book, which reveals the secrets of stone labyrinths of the Solvetsky Archipelago.
"There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, Than are dreamt of in your philosophy." W. Shakespeare, Hamlet
Secrets of the Solovetsky Labyrinths is a 90 -page hardback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6468-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us