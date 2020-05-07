2020 GAMMA Pickleball Classic
May 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsGAMMA Sports would like to announce the 2020 GAMMA Pickleball Classic benefiting the Western Pennsylvania Parkinson Foundation. This annual event will be held August 28-30th, 2020 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in downtown Pittsburgh. To date, with the help from the following sponsors: Citizens Bank, HICO America, PurePenn, Moxie, TRIPAK Industries, Inc., and Performance Inspired, the GAMMA Pickleball Classic will be a huge success and one of the largest pickleball tournaments in the country, attracting over 800 attendees from 30 states. This is the 5th year for the tournament, and participation should easily exceed 1200+ players, volunteers, referees and attendees.
A portion of the proceeds will directly benefit the Western Pennsylvania Parkinson Foundation. The foundation actively promotes the sport of pickleball as a therapeutic exercise for those diagnosed with the disease, which is why the Western Pennsylvania Parkinson Foundation seeks to make pickleball the official sport of the Parkinson's community.
Haven't heard of Pickleball? This paddle sport is quickly exiting the sidelines and being placed squarely on center court. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States with an estimated 3.1 million players (an increase of 12% over the previous year). Pickleball combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, requiring a balance of finesse, power and strategy. It is, however, very easy to play, approachable for beginners and puts high value on socialization- providing all ages and skill levels a fun, yet competitive community of players.
GAMMA Sports is excited to partner with the USAPA and SSIPA to bring a new level of competition to this year's tournament. The GAMMA Pickleball Classic will be a Tier 2 MMO and a USAPA Nationals Qualifier. Additionally, there will be over $20,000 in prize money given away for Pro Events.
All are welcome to be a spectator for this event. The David L. Lawrence Convention Center will house over 30 pickleball courts, food and beverage, practice areas, and vendor area.
For more information regarding the tournament, visit www.pickleballclassic.org.
GAMMA Sports is a Pittsburgh based, family-owned company with over 45 years of experience in racquet sports. With its advanced knowledge of composites, plastics, and manufacturing techniques, GAMMA Sports is able to create pickleball paddles and balls with materials and methods that few can match.
