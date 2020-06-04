GAMMA Sports Launches New Website for Consumers
June 04, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Sports NewsGAMMA Sports has recently launched a new website for consumers who want easier access when purchasing sports equipment and products. The site offers a modern online store appearance with easy navigation, as well as added shopping and account features to provide a better connection to consumers.
In comparison to the old website, the new GAMMA Sports website gives added benefits to all users with the Automated Stock Subscriptions (allows you to enter your email to receive an automated email notification when a product is back in stock), Quick View Buying (allows you to view a product with multiple options and add it to cart without ever leaving the category page), and Quick Add (allows a user to add products to the cart while inside the cart through a search bar tool). Product quantities can also be edited directly within the cart. Another great improvement to the new website is our FAQ page where GAMMA Sports employees has provided answers to many of the most common questions that consumers have.
Josh Taylor-Martin, Director of Marketing expands, "GAMMA Sports seeks to connect with players and athletes in a more intimate and individualized manner. We have e-commerce innovations planned to meet the evolving player with the energy of growth and improvement. We want to make sure athletes have the equipment and training tools to be successful on the field, or court, of play."
GAMMA Sports is a Pittsburgh based, family-owned company with over 45 years of experience in racquet sports. "At GAMMA, we understand that athletes have a lifelong need to grow, perform and strive for excellence. That's why we will never stop innovating and improving our technology. Today, we work to provide equipment and experiences to help everyday players find a better way to unlock performance. Our commitment is to provide product to athletes at large, because the competitive landscape is bigger than any one game or sport," Taylor-Martin adds.
E-Commerce Coordinator, Adam Wells, talks about some of new features that can be found on this website, "One of the best advancements of the new GAMMA Sports website is the streamlined checkout process that customers with accounts will be able to experience by being able to store multiple addresses and credit cards. Customers with accounts can also view purchase history, reorder items, and view the status of their support cases from directly within their accounts."
To check out the new website for GAMMA Sports, visit www.gammasports.com.
