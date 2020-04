Wilbraham, MA Author Publishes Children's Book

Lily and Chip Chip, a new book by ML Stacy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Not long after Chip Chip the Chipmunk leaves her mother's burrow, she meets her new neighbor: a cockapoo named Lily, and the two become fast friends. But what happens when Chip Chip's brother reminds her of the differences between their species? Can they still be friends?Inspired by a true story, Lily and Chip Chip serves as a playful reminder that anyone can be friends-no matter what their differences!ML Stacy lives in Wilbraham, MA, with her cockapoo Lily. She has three children (two sons and a daughter) and two grandsons. A retired teacher and certified phono-graphix reading therapist, she enjoys books and reading, plays golf, paints in watercolors, sews, cooks, and works in the family business. She also volunteers at the local school and is a member of the Christ Child Society of Western MA. She loves to visit with her grandsons and read to them.Lily and Chip Chip is a 30 -page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0547-7 It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com