Squeeze Dried Introduces New Celery Infused Evergreen

APRIL 17, 2020 - CARLSBAD, CA – Since 2018, Squeeze Dried has turning the superfoods you would normally take in shots, pills or drinks into drink a mouth-watering drink you can enjoy anywhere and anytime. We are pleased to announce the new great tasting EverGreen to our growing portfolio today!Evergreen is our specialty blend of Celery, Chlorella, Spinach, Spirulina, Matcha and Green Apple that creates a delicious blended green drink you will actually enjoy. We have a full serving of celery in each serving packet and all you have to do it mix each serving with 8-10oz of water and enjoy! Evergreen is available now in a 3 serving sample pack with various boxed sizes coming later this month."This summer, we wanted to take all the work out of one of the worlds more popular health trends at the moment: Celery Juice. Combining celery with the other amazing ingredients, boasts a long list of potential benefits and removes the need for a juicer and preparation this summer," said Fred Siaosi, COO at Squeeze Dried. "As more people become healthier each year, the amount of time it takes to prepare healthier food and drinks doesn't get any smaller. We think that Evergreen can help a lot of people join our cause to make health more convenient and taste better than ever!"The all natural, dynamic ingredients in Evergreen will make you fall in love instantly. The new drink is available now and will be rolled out to retail locations throughout 2020.For more information on Evergreen, visit us on our website at squeezedried.com or on Instagram @squeeze_dried as well as Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest @squeezedried. Don't forget to tag us with #SqueezeDried and #SqueezeTheDay!