New Hampton, NH Author Publishes Book on Hiking in the Granite State
April 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPaths Less Traveled, a new book by Gordon DuBois, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Many a fascinating tale is told in this outstanding collection of hiking columns penned by avid tramper Gordon DuBois. Paths Less Traveled takes the reader along trails – and sometimes off-trail - far and wide across the Lakes Region, the White Mountains, and the lonesome North Country. Within these pages you'll find vivid narratives of treks to peaks, ponds, waterfalls, old logging railroad grades, abandoned villages, big trees, little-known conservation lands, and many other interesting destinations. The trips range from family-friendly strolls to epic bushwhacks and daunting rock scrambles. Along the way the author provides a generous helping of local historical lore. Also included are useful tips on safe hiking in summer and winter, leave no trace principles, senior fitness, and a canine perspective from Reuben, the author's faithful trail companion. Paths Less Traveled will be a treasured addition to any New Hampshire hiker's bookshelf. - Steven D. Smith, Co-Editor of the AMC White Mountain Guide
Paths Less Traveled describes several trails in Meredith complete with details on how to find them and what to expect when I get there. I am a novice hiker with a young dog and Gordon's book has helped us to get started on adventures without feeling overwhelmed by trails that are too challenging or too crowded for us. - Erin Apostolos, Director Meredith Public Library
If you are an explorer who likes to seek out destinations that are a bit different or are off the radar away from the crowds, Paths Less Traveled is for you. Author Gordon DuBois draws upon his extensive experience hiking throughout New England to bring the reader to some locations that are more well-known and many that are not, some by trail and others by bushwhack. Peppered with personal anecdotes and interesting historical narratives, Paths Less Traveled is a captivating read and will appeal to both the experienced and novice hiker. - Ken MacGray, Co-Editor of the AMC Southern New Hampshire Trail Guide, 5th Edition
Paths Less Traveled is a 294-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0677-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us