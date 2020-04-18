New Albany, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
April 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bird and the Mirror, a new book by Oscar Woolfolk Sr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Bird and the Mirror is a heartwarming tale of animal friends discovering and learning about their world around them. Author Oscar Woolfolk Sr. was inspired to write this story after watching a bird fly around a mirror of an abandoned car each day for a full week. Woolfolk wants readers to enjoy reading the book as much as he enjoyed writing it, and to explore what one's imagination can do!
About the Author
Oscar Woolfolk Sr. was brought up in the west end of Louisville, KY. He spent a lot of his time hanging in the local Boys and Girls Club.
Being a teenager at that time was very stressful you would either hang in the streets or at the Boys and Girls Club. Being there was where Woolfolk came into his own as an artist of song writing, arts and crafts, and singing. He never thought about writing until watching a bird fly around a mirror of a broken-down car for a week straight and then writing a story about it. Watching wildlife is what he loves to do and by doing so, his imagination woke up and expanded significantly since.
The Bird and the Mirror is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3838-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
