Baltimore, MD Authors Publish Book on Cheating
April 18, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment Newswhy do WE cheat?, a new book by Myesha & Brian Harvey Sr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
why do WE cheat? is a helpful yet entertaining look into the lives of adulterers. Myesha and Brian Harvey chose this topic to expose the truth behind a topic commonly swept under the rug. Their experiences in their relationship lead them to a breaking point and prompted them to write this book. They hope readers will take their experiences and re-evaluate their own relationships.
About the Author
Myesha Harvey is 33-years-old and a mom of three. She and her husband and co-author, Brian, have been married for five years. She loves helping people in any way she can and loves spending time with her family. Brian Harvey is also 33-years-old and a father to three. He is a proud family-man and has a love for cars.
why do WE cheat? is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0450-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
